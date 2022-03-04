As the students return home, NewsX is nearing its Day 3 of #OperationJamuna, in which we find out what do our students need and how to rehabilitate the youth.

Indian nationals, who went to Ukraine with the hopes and dreams, of becoming a doctor and earning a good life for themselves, are now waiting for a chance to come back home, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine take a violent turn. Amid threats of the war turning into a nuclear war, the Indian government is now rushing to evacuate Indians at the earliest.

Under Operation Ganga, the Indian government has planned more than 80 repatriation flights to evacuate about 17,000 Indian citizens from Ukraine by March 10. These repatriation flights include 35 flights from Romania, 28 flights from Hungary, 9 flights from Poland, 5 from Romania and 3 from Slovakia. IAF, on the other hand, has deployed C-17 planes in the mission.

Smooth transfer and acceptance of students in alternate universities Accommodating students in Indian universities to allow them to complete their education. Cost-efficient passage to complete ongoing degree in other universities Easy procedures to finish ongoing semesters in private universities Shifting students to other foreign universities to help complete their education Concessions for students, provide degree before completion of tenure.

There are multiple options ahead of the government to help these students. The government is likely to take advice from medical councils on how to rehabilitate medical students. It is exploring possibilities to accommodate students in Indian medical colleges. The government is considering the transfer of students to medical colleges in other countries and even considered allowing students to appear for NEET-FMG if students transferred to other countries.