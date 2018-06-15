In a fresh turn of events, there are speculations that the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his three ministers would be forcibly removed from the guest room where they have spent the past four days in protest after four ambulances drove into Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's home on Friday afternoon.

The doctors have also examined them and the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. According to reports, the ministers have not moved an inch from the orange sofa of the room, which is just two doors away from the Lieutenant Governor office, where he has been holding his meetings.

The AAP ministers have been trying to meet Baijal since Monday evening to discuss their demands. They have demanded to end the IAS officials’ strike and should give his consent for the doorstep delivery scheme that was cancelled by the Lieutenant Governor.

Earlier in the morning, Kejriwal made a made an appeal to the Central government to not try to break their fast. In a video message, he attacked the BJp alleging the IAS official’s strike was to “throw roadblocks” before the AAP government.

In the video, he asked to name a person who thinks that the strike of IAS officers is justified. He said that he cannot believe the fact that LG is not ready to fulfil their demands.

In another letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the third day of their sit-in, Kejriwal said: “I have told the LG and (deputy chief minister) Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to him (Anil Baijal) yesterday and even sent a message on WhatsApp. But, no response from his side. We got no response to the letter I wrote to the PM. So, today again I wrote to the prime minister.”

