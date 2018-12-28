Devendra Singh Lodhi on Bulandshahr mob violence case: BJP MLA of Syana, Uttar Pradesh, Devendra Singh Lodhi triggered yet another row surrounding the murder of police officer Subodh Kumar Singh in the Bulandshahr violence. The BJP stalwart said on Friday, December 28, said that the cop shot himself, resulting in his death.

As per the autopsy report, a bullet stuck inside Singh's skull and he also hit by stones

Devendra Singh Lodhi on Bulandshahr mob violence case: In a new set of theories, BJP MLA of Syana Devendra Singh Lodhi on Friday, December 28, said that police officer Subodh Kumar Singh, who was shot dead during the Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh mob violence, fired at himself, resulting in his death. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh police apprehended Prashant Natt, who murdered the cop during violence with unfolded in Bulandshahr at the Syana area on December 3 after Hindutva members protested over the alleged discovery of cow carcasses in the region.

While Lodhi said, Singh found helpless in the crowd and wanted to shot himself, but ended up shooting himself in the head.The incident also led to the death of a 22-year-old undergraduate student Sumit Kumar. As per the autopsy report, a bullet stuck inside Singh’s skull and he also hit by stones. The first accused who instigated the mob in the town, Bajrang Dal activist Yogesh Raj is still absconding.

Meanwhile, the UP police said the attacker conceded to his involvement in the incident and firing the bullet that killed Singh, who was shot near his left eyebrow.

The slain cop was the investigating officer in the 2015 Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More