Bengal doctors strike: A day after doctors from West Bengal and across the country called off their 6-day long strike in the wake of alleged assault on colleagues by the family of a patient who died, the Supreme Court rejected to hear the urgent plea in the purview of security of the doctors. The top court, however, added that it will be hearing the plea after autumn break.

It said there was no hurry to hear the matters as doctors have called off their strike in West Bengal and other state and directed to take up the matter after its annual summer break.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant asserted that it cannot protect doctors at the cost of other citizens, however, added that the apex court was not against the protection given to doctors.

Interestingly the same bench on Monday had agreed to list the matter for Tuesday after the counsel appearing for the petitioner, advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava sought an urgent hearing in the matter.

The plea was filed last week in the wake of protests by doctors in West Bengal against the alleged assault on their colleagues by the family of a patient who had died.

The week-long band by the medicos in Bengal started a day after a family assaulted two interns at the NRS Medical College alleging that their relative died due to the negligence of the doctors on June 10. The next day, the junior doctors of the college protested demanding an act to ensure the security and safety of the doctors.

Coming to the demands of the junior doctors, a Grievance Redressal Cell will be set up in the government hospitals and the Chief Minister has also directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma to deploy a nodal police officer in every hospital. The Chief Minister also assured that all the medical expenses of the two junior doctors, who were assaulted in the hospital, would be handled by the government.

