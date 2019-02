Sushma Swaraj on IAF strikes in Pakistan at 16th RIC Foreign Ministers meet in China: The external affairs minister said the world community is aware of the recent dastardly terrorist attack on Indian security forces in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir perpetrated by Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed which is proscribed by the United Nations and other countries.

Sushma Swaraj on IAF strikes in Pakistan at 16th RIC Foreign Ministers meet in China:: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday condemned the Pulwama terror attack and made it clear before the international community that India attacked terrorist camps in Pakistan in self-defence at the 16th RIC Foreign Ministers meeting in Wuzhen city of Zhejiang Province in China. The external affairs minister’s statement came a day after 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) destroyed three Alpha 3 Control Rooms rooms of the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan’s Balakot, Chakoti and Muzaffarabad in a pre-dawn air strike.

Explaining the reason behind IAF strike on terror camps in Pakistan, the EAM said in the light of continuing refusal of Pakistan to acknowledge and act against terror groups on its territory and based on credible information that JeM was planning other attacks in parts of India, the government of India decided to take preemptive air strike on Pakistan-based terrorist camps in order to avoid civilian casualties. She made it clear before the international community that the pre-dawn air strike wasn’t a military operation as no military installation was targeted in Pakistan. India’s objective was to act against the terrorist infrastructure of JeM to preempt another terror attack in India and India will continue to act with responsibility and restraint as it doesn’t wish to see a further escalation of the situation, she added.

Addressing the foreign ministers meeting in Wuzhen city, the external affairs minister said such dastardly terrorist attacks are a grim reminder for the need of all the countries to show zero tolerance to terrorism and take decisive action against it. She said the world community is aware of the recent dastardly terrorist attack on Indian security forces in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed — a Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisations proscribed by the United Nations and other countries.

The Pulwama suicide car bomb attack had killed more than 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, 2019. Instead of taking the Pulwama terrorist attack seriously and the calls by the international community to act against Jaish-e-Mohammed and other terror groups based in Pakistan, the country denied any knowledge of the attack and outrightly dismissed claims by Jaish, Sushma said.

Sushma Swaraj is in China to attend the 16th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Russia-India-China to be held today in Wuzhen city of Zhejiang Province. She was received by Ambassador Vikram Misri and Director General of Asia Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She will also hold bilateral discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, besides State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi at Wuzhen.

Speaking on India-China relations, Sushma said it is important to both sides to ensure thorough and effective implementation of the guidance given by our leaders and both sides have made good efforts in this regard and we should sustain this effort.

