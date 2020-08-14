On Thursday, BJP said that it will move a no-confidence motion against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, the news comes after Ashok Gehlot govt announced that the party will move a vote of confidence in the assembly on Friday.

The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan won vote of confidence in the state assembly on Friday by voice vote. Later, Sachin Pilot said to media that the vote of confidence which was brought by the government was passed with a very good majority today in the Rajasthan assembly, despite various attempts by the opposition, the result was in favour of the government.

He said that it had put a full stop on all suspicions that were rising, a roadmap had been prepared for all the issues that were being raised. He added that he had complete faith, that roadmap would be announced timely. Pilot also referred to change in his seat in the assembly.

He said that earlier, he was part of the government but now he was not, it was not important where one sits, but what was in the hearts and minds of people. He said that as far as the seating pattern was considered, it was decided by speaker and party and he does not want to comment on it.

Also read: No permanent foes or friends in Politics, Gehlot, Pilot all smiles as they come face-to-face, suspensions of two MLAs revoked

This has put a full stop on all suspicions that were rising. A roadmap has been prepared for all the issues that were being raised. I have complete faith, that roadmap will be announced timely: Congress leader Sachin Pilot https://t.co/DqfoqaWro5 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

Also read: Seamless, Painless, Fearless: Pm Modi’s big push for tax reforms

Earlier taking part in the debate Gehlot alleged that the central government was misusing investigative agencies. He asked if agencies like ED, CBI and Income Tax department were not being misused in the country. Pilot also referred to change in his seat in the assembly.

He said that he was safe on the seat he used to sit on earlier, then he thought why had he been allotted a different seat. He said he saw that this was the border – ruling party on one side, opposition on other. He asked that who was sent to the border? The strongest warrior.

“Be it me or any friend of mine, we consulted the ‘doctor’ and all 125 of us are standing in the House today after ‘treatment’…There may be bombardment at this border but we will be the armour and keep everything safe,” he added.

Rajasthan’s Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal tabled a motion for trust vote in the state assembly. Speaker Dr CP Joshi accepted the proposal for discussion and allotted three hours time for the debate.

The two factions in the Congress led by Gehlot and Pilot had come together ahead of the assembly session. Pilot had support of 18 other MLAs. Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief last month after his differences with Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.

Pilot was miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

Also read: No objection to CBI inquiry, says Rhea Chakraborty to SC