Day after PM Mahathir Mohamad warns Zakir Naik of losing residency, 2 more Malaysian states ban fugitive Islamic preacher: Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has been banned from speaking in Melaka (Melacca)and Kedah, a report said on Monday. The two states barred Naik of holding religious talks and speaking in public after he was accused of riling up Malaysians and stirring racial tension in the Muslim-majority country. Now, a total of 8 Malaysian states have banned Naik from delivering his sermons within their boundaries including Malacca, Kedah, Sabah, Penang, Perlis and Sarawak.

Earlier on Sunday, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad threatened Naik of taking away his Permanent Resident (PR) status if the investigations proved that he was promoting hate with his speeches. Speaking at the 2019 World Statistics Congress, Malaysian PM also said asserted that the controversial preacher has crossed boundaries and spoke on racial politics.

Malaysia’s federal police have been investigating Naik for making racially charged statements at a lecture in Kota Baru, Kelantan. He reportedly claimed that Indian-Malaysian were more loyal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Indian government than the Mahathir administration.

A few days back, Malaysia’s Human Resource Minister M Kulasegaran called for action against Zakir Naik, Kulasegaran said that he was prepared to meet Naik in court after latter demanded an apology from him for making derogatory remarks against him.

Naik faces charges of funding terrorism, criminal conspiracy and promoting enmity among different religious groups in India. India has also requested Malaysia for Zakir’s extradition. It has been a couple of years since Naik took refuge in Malaysia.

He is also being investigated by both India and Bangladesh in connection with the July 2016 Dhaka terror attack. The reports alleged that the attackers were inspired by the controversial preacher.

