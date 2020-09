Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday that Derek O Brien and 7 other MPs have been suspended for one week for unruly behaviour with the Chair.

Eight Opposition members have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha for one week for creating a ruckus on Sunday during the discussion over agriculture reform Bills. The eight suspended members are Derek O’Brien, KK Ragesh, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain, Sanjay Singh, Rajiv Sattav, Ripun Bora and Elamaram Karim.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday that Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim have been suspended for one week for unruly behaviour with the Chair.

This comes after Parliament Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan moved notice seeking suspension of unruly MPs for the rest of the session. The motion was moved and was adopted by the House.

Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman’s seat to protest against the farm Bills debated and passed by the Upper House through voice vote.

Criticising the conduct of the members of the house, six Ministers led by Rajnath Singh expressed pain and anguish over the incident.

