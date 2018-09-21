A deep depression is moving at the speed of 23kmph and has hit the coasts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm going up to 60- 70 kmph, the sea is going to be rough over the Central and North Bay Of Bengal, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Cyclonic storm Daye crossed the coast near Gopalpur in Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coast earlier Friday morning has triggered heavy rainfall accompanied with high-velocity winds in several parts of the state. Officials said that upon its landfall, it brought heavy rains in Gajapati, Puri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha.

As per Bishnu Pada Sethi, Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha, the people from the low lying areas have been evacuated and kept at a shelter, and no casualty has been reported yet.

The MeT department has given a warning with danger signs of signal number 3 that warns of surface wind clocking up to 40-50 kmph have been hoisted in all the ports if Odisha and has advised fishermen and locals to not venture into the sea along and off Andhra Pradesh coast during next 24 hours.

The state government has also instructed officials to be on high alert and advance preparations are being made to tackle any emergency situation.

