Cyclonic storm Daye crossed the coast near Gopalpur in Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coast earlier Friday morning has triggered heavy rainfall accompanied with high-velocity winds in several parts of the state. Officials said that upon its landfall, it brought heavy rains in Gajapati, Puri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha.
As per Bishnu Pada Sethi, Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha, the people from the low lying areas have been evacuated and kept at a shelter, and no casualty has been reported yet.
The MeT department has given a warning with danger signs of signal number 3 that warns of surface wind clocking up to 40-50 kmph have been hoisted in all the ports if Odisha and has advised fishermen and locals to not venture into the sea along and off Andhra Pradesh coast during next 24 hours.
The state government has also instructed officials to be on high alert and advance preparations are being made to tackle any emergency situation.
Live Blog
West Bengal: Rain lashed in parts of Kolkata
West Bengal: Rain lashed parts of Kolkata pic.twitter.com/LBbmMWC2Zq— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2018
Visuals of flood from parts of Malkangiri district, following heavy rainfall caused due to cyclonic storm #Daye.
#Odisha: Visuals of flood from parts of Malkangiri district, following heavy rainfall caused due to cyclonic storm #Daye. pic.twitter.com/6GJAukgC40— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2018
No casualties reported, locals evacuated
People from low lying areas were evacuated last night & kept at shelters. No persons injured or dead. Malkangiri has received very heavy rainfall in last 24 hrs, two villages & colonies affected, landslide in Chitrakonda area:Bishnu Pada Sethi, Spl Relief Commissioner, Odisha
No casualties reported, locals evacuated
People from low lying areas were evacuated last night & kept at shelters. No persons injured or dead. Malkangiri has received very heavy rainfall in last 24 hrs, two villages & colonies affected, landslide in Chitrakonda area:Bishnu Pada Sethi, Spl Relief Commissioner, Odisha pic.twitter.com/Fj87Dyur8W— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2018
Cyclone induced rainfall causes waterlogging in various districts of Odisha
Odisha: Waterlogging in parts of Malkangiri following heavy rainfall caused due to cyclonic storm 'Daye' pic.twitter.com/lFdMM5evt5— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2018
MeT update on Cyclone Daye
Cyclone #Daye has weakened. There's deep depression positioned near Titlagarh as per updates at 5.30 am. It's moving towards west, north-west. It'll have an impact in Odisha for next 24 hrs but there's less possibility of very heavy&extremely heavy rain: Director MET #Bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/rFDVo0yX4V— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2018
Low lying regions of Malkangiri town have been flooded
Parts of Malkangiri town in Odisha have been flooded following heavy rainfall caused due to cyclonic storm #Daye.
#WATCH: Parts of Malkangiri town in Odisha have been flooded following heavy rainfall caused due to cyclonic storm #Daye. pic.twitter.com/4uroc3kEtW
— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2018
Warning issued by the MeT department
A storm surge of about 0.5 meters above astronomical tides likely to inundate the low lying area of districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri of Odisha in next 3 hours. Fishermen and locals are advised not to venture into the sea.
IMD Bhubaneswar issues update on the cyclone
The cyclonic storm Daye to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a deep depression by 02:00 pm: IMD Bhubaneswar