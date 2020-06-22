This is the second meeting between the two Corps Commanders after June 6. Sources reveal that India is also likely to discuss the change in rules of engagement on the LAC in the meeting.

India and China are holding Corps Commander-level meeting at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) opposite Chushul to discuss the ongoing dispute in Ladakh, Indian Army sources said on Monday. This is the second meeting between the two Corps Commanders after June 6 where they had agreed to disengage at multiple locations and India had asked them to go back to pre-May 4 military positions along the LAC.

The Chinese have not given any response to the Indian proposal and have not even shown any intent on the ground to withdraw its troops from rear positions where they have amassed over 10,000 troops.

India is also likely to discuss the change in rules of engagement on the LAC where the forces have been empowered to use firearms in extraordinary circumstances, the sources said.

The Indian side will also ask China to honour the commitment given during June 6 talks to disengage in the Galwan valley completely and other places. The build-up of Chinese air assets including strategic bombers by the PLA Air Force in fields near Indian territory close to Ladakh are also likely to be taken up for discussion.

Since last month, India and China have been involved in talks to smoothen the ongoing border tensions. However, last week as many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off in the Galwan Valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash.

