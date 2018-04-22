Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday broke her 10-day long hunger strike demanding death penalty for rapists of children, especially after Unnao and Kathua incidents. Swati Maliwal ended her indefinite hunger strike after government's decision to move an ordinance to award death penalty for rapists of children.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday broke her indefinite hunger strike after 10 days. Swati Maliwal, who was demanding death penalty for rapists of children below the age of 12 years, said, “I was fighting alone but then I was supported by people across the country. I think this is a historical victory in independent India. I congratulate everyone on this victory.” Earlier on Saturday, Swati Maliwal had welcomed Union Cabinet’s decision to move an ordinance to amend the POCSO Act to award death penalty to rapists of children, however, she refused to break her fast saying that she will continue her fight until a law was drafted.

Taking it to Twitter on Saturday after Union Cabinet’s decision, DCW chief Swati Maliwal had said, “I congratulate people of this country for this victory. Very few protests have achieved so much in such less time. But until something concrete happens, I will not give up. Until a system is there which ensures safety for the last girl, I won’t give up. I will continue the fast until the ordinance is passed. Also, police resources and accountability needs to be increased. Really sad that some channels are playing false news that I have broken the fast. Praying to all news channels conscience to kindly not report fake news.”

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal breaks her indefinite hunger strike, says, 'I was fighting alone but then I was supported by people across the country. I think this is a historical victory in independent India. I congratulate everyone on this victory.' pic.twitter.com/RAwlKOnyVP — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2018

Swati Maliwal was also asked by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to break her indefinite fast after reports surfaced in the media that Centre was mulling to amend the POCSO Act to award death penalty for rapists. During her 10-day fast, Swati Maliwal was also approached by activists who asked her to end her campaign demanding death penalty for rapists on humanitarian grounds.

