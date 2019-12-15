DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday ended her 13-day long hunger strike after she was admitted to Delhi's LNJP Hospital. This morning she fell unconscious and was admitted to hospital where she was fed food by the doctors.

The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal was forced to end her 13-day hunger strike after she fell unconscious and was admitted to Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jan Hospital (LNJP). She was fed food by the doctors at the hospital on Sunday morning when she was rushed to the hospital.

The doctors had recommended Maliwal to visit hospital even on Saturday but she continued with her indefinite hunger strike following which her condition deteriorated. The DCW chief has been protesting against the ever-increasing crime against women in the country and failure of the government to protect women.

In her charter of demands, Maliwal raised several issues revolving around women safety of which one was the instant hanging of Nirbhaya convicts who have yet not been hanged despite the Supreme Court’s order which came two years back. She also demanded capital punishment for rape convicts, in general, asserting that a decision should be taken within 6 months of the incident reported.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief, Swati Maliwal who is on a hunger strike demanding death penalty for convicts in rape cases within 6 months, taken to LNJP hospital after she falls unconscious. #Delhi (file pic) pic.twitter.com/BnsRpd2X3E — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2019

Swati Maliwal made headlines after she protested (all on her own) outside Parliament when the Unnao rape victim was set ablaze by her accused as she questioned country’s failed law and order.

After 2012, the rape debate in the country once again gained momentum after the Hyderabad girl was brutally killed and burnt by her accused following the tragic killing of Unnao girl who was also set on fire by the accused. There is a rage in the country as people are furious over the failed judiciary which has so far only delayed justice for the victims.

Slogans like justice delayed is justice denied are doing rounds with the Centre not issuing any statement against the perpetrators except for false condolences.

All people are demanding are stringent laws against culprits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the issue has also disappointed people given his vocal stance on issues that matter. But his sudden silence has certainly irked the women in the country who are only asking him for a law that protects them and not delays justice.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App