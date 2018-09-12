Reports add that the NCW had received a call on their 181 Women Helpline number where a man informed it about the two women who had managed an escape and were looking out for a shelter. After getting the call, DCW sent two of its officials to retrieve the girls from the Nizamuddin area.

On Wednesday morning, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) rescued two women from the red light area, GB Road, in Delhi. As per reports, the two rescued women hailed from West Bengal and had come to Delhi looking for a job. Reports add that the NCW had received a call on their 181 Women Helpline number where a man informed it about the two women who had managed an escape and were looking out for a shelter. After getting the call, DCW sent two of its officials to retrieve the girls from the Nizamuddin area. After rescuing the girls, the DCW officials immediately took the two girls to the Kamla Market police station to file an FIR in the case.

One of the rescued girls was 28-years-old while the other is said to be 20 years of age. Narrating her ordeal, one of the rescued girls said that she was living in Kolkata, West Bengal, where she met a woman who promised her a job in Delhi.

Mehul Choksi interview highlights: Choksi breaks down, speaks of vendetta; says Centre destroyed one of India’s leading companies to save banks

Acting on the advice of the woman, the 28-year-old reached Sialdah railway station where she met a man who took away all her necessary documents and asked her to reach Anand Vihar Railway station, Delhi. At the station, she met a different man who sold her at the GB Road in Delhi.

In the complaint, the girl said that she was provided with a fake Aadhaar card and was raped at least by 10-15 men on the daily basis. She further claimed that whenever she resisted, she was brutally thrashed. She further added that a fairness cream was applied on her face and marks that later gave her severe burnt marks. The girl was held captive at the GB Road for around 2-3 months.

PM Modi is my friend and I like him very much, says Donald Trump in Bob Woodward’s book

Meanwhile, the other 20-year-old rescued woman claimed that she had come to Delhi to get a job but after failing to get a job she took an advice from a woman who later duped her and sold her at GB road.

Reports add that the brothel was alerted about the raid by police and DCW following which they had shifted the girls to an isolated place in Yamuna Vihar from where the two girls had managed an escape.

Kerala nun rape case: Victim’s brother claims he was offered Rs 5 crore to withdraw the complaint

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More