At least 16 young girls were rescued by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) from Munirka, Delhi. The DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Twitter wrote that these girls were from Nepal and were being sent to the Middle East. Earlier, Maliwal has taken various initiatives in order to rescue women in Delhi, she contacted the MCDs, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and electricity companies to find out the owners of GB road.

Milawal was appreciated for her 'excellent work' and was awarded an extension. after the rescue operation, she said that her next target is to end prostitution in Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) rescued 16 girls in Delhi’s Munirka on Wednesday morning, July 25, who were trafficked from Nepal. DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Twitter said that the girls were trafficked to India from Nepal and were being sent to the Middle East. She mentioned that the passports of these women were taken away by the agent involved. According to her, the women were kept in a small room. Milawal was appreciated for her ‘excellent work’ and was awarded an extension. after the rescue operation, she said that her next target is to end prostitution in Delhi.

Earlier, Maliwal has taken various initiatives in order to rescue women in Delhi, she contacted the MCDs, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and electricity companies to find out the owners of GB road. to this, Maliwal said, “prostitution was the worst form of slavery and legalising the trade would promote trafficking.”

ALSO READ: Alwar lynching case: Postmortem report claims Rakbar Khan killed of blunt weapon injuries

गुमराह कर मानव तस्कर 16 नेपाली लड़की दिल्ली लाये & उन्हें चुपके से कुवैत व इराक भेज रहे थे। उनके पासपोर्ट दलालो ने छीन लिए। छोटे से कमरे में बंद 16 लड़की आज रात हमने छुड़वाई। 8 महीने से ये चल रहा है, 7 लड़कियां कुवैत & इराक 15 दिन पहले भेजी गयी हैं। उनके साथ जाने क्या हुआ होगा! https://t.co/vx8jvJS9rD — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) July 24, 2018

ALSO READ: 4 women thrashed, stripped in West Bengal on suspicion of being child lifters

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More