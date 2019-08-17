DD News anchor Neelum Sharma has passed away after working for 20 years in the news channel. Confirming the shocking news, DD News took to Twitter and wrote that the channel is mourning passing away of our dear colleague Neelum Sharma. A founding anchor with over 20 years of association with DD news, she had played a stellar role in many capacities. The cause of her death is reported to be cancer.

Soon after the news broke out, tributes started pouring in. People are widely paying their respects to Neelum Sharma.

Expressing grief over the loss of the star anchor, Additional DG of DD News wrote on his Twitter handle, he wrote that it is extremely shocking news. 

 

DD News Live family, star anchor Neelum Sharma has passed away. It is an unbelievable twist of fate and destiny. Led us from the front establishing DD News brand globally. In her illustrious career, she had won many laurels for them. At the end of the post, she wrote that Rest in Peace ma’am, everyone will miss her.

From ‘Badi Charcha’ to ‘Tejasvini’  she had won various accolades including Nari Shakti Award. She had been an inspiration and a role model for several journalists.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

 