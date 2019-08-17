DD News anchor Neelum Sharma took the last breath after serving the news channel for over 20 years. DD News took to Twitter to confirm the same. The tweet reads as that the channel is mourning over passing away of their colleague Neelum Sharma, a founding anchor with over 20 years of association with DD news.

DD News anchor Neelum Sharma has passed away after working for 20 years in the news channel. Confirming the shocking news, DD News took to Twitter and wrote that the channel is mourning passing away of our dear colleague Neelum Sharma. A founding anchor with over 20 years of association with DD news, she had played a stellar role in many capacities. The cause of her death is reported to be cancer.

Soon after the news broke out, tributes started pouring in. People are widely paying their respects to Neelum Sharma.

Expressing grief over the loss of the star anchor, Additional DG of DD News wrote on his Twitter handle, he wrote that it is extremely shocking news.

#DDNews mourns passing away of our dear Colleague Neelum Sharma. A founding anchor with over 20 years of association with #ddnews, she played a stellar role in many capacities. From ‘Badi Charcha’ to ‘Tejasvini’ her path breaking progs won accolades including Nari Shakti Award pic.twitter.com/dYKv3S4aCe — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) August 17, 2019

Extremely shocking news for the @DDNewsLive @DDNewsHindi family. star anchor #NeelumSharma has passed away.Unbelievable twist of fate& destiny. Led us from the front establishing #DDnewsBrand globally. In her illustrious career she won many laurels fr us. RIP Mam will miss you. — Chaitanya Prasad (@Chatty111Prasad) August 17, 2019

ॐ शांती She was anchor of 2 generations, can never forget her — Atul Modani (@atulmodani) August 17, 2019

Just learned of the sad demise of veteran @DDNewsLive anchor Neelam Sharma who was recently awarded Nari Shakti Award https://t.co/4i1l3ToQpr Prayers and condolences from entire @prasarbharati parivar to her family. — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) August 17, 2019

DD News Live family, star anchor Neelum Sharma has passed away. It is an unbelievable twist of fate and destiny. Led us from the front establishing DD News brand globally. In her illustrious career, she had won many laurels for them. At the end of the post, she wrote that Rest in Peace ma’am, everyone will miss her.

From ‘Badi Charcha’ to ‘Tejasvini’ she had won various accolades including Nari Shakti Award. She had been an inspiration and a role model for several journalists.

