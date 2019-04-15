DDA Housing Scheme 2019: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will be closing the online application process for booking of flats at Vasant Kunj and Narela under the DDA Housing Scheme 2019 linked 'Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme' on May 10, 2019. Those who are interested can check the important details regarding the bookings given below.

DDA Housing Scheme 2019: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had invited applications for the booking of flats under the Housing Scheme 2019 from March 25, 2019, through its official website – dda.org.in. All those who are interested to book the flats must go through the details of the scheme and start booking by filling the online application forms at various banks of your convenience or choice. According to a notification released by the DDA on its official website, here are the list of banks through which the instructions, brochure and application form can be accessed.

Bank Website Link Lists:-

1. HDFC Bank

2. ICICI Bank

3. IDBI Bank

4. Axis Bank

5. State Bank of India

6. Central Bank of India

7. Union Bank of India

8. Syndicate Bank

9. Corporation Bank

10. IndusInd Bank

11. YES Bank

12. Kotak Mahindra Bank

13. IDFC FIRST Bank

According to the notification, those who want to fill up the online application form must carefully go through the Brochure and instructions before starting the application process through the websites. Applicants must also note that they may or may not have the account in the banks mentioned above, however, they are eligible to select any of the above banks for applying.

Meanwhile, the DDA Housing Scheme 2019 is linked to ‘Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme’ under ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing For All (URBAN)’. There are approximately 18,000 flats which will be situated at Vasant Kunj and Narela. DDA Housing Scheme 2019 will remain open only till May 10, 2019. Those who have not yet filled the applications through the banks are advised to complete the process before the closure of the application process online.

