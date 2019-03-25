DDA Housing Scheme 2019: Application process has begun for DDA Housing Scheme 2019. Customers are offers around 18,000 new flats in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj and Narela, DDA is selling 450 HIG category flats (3/2 bedroom), 1,550 MIG category flats (2-bedroom), 8,330 LIG category flats (1-bedroom) and 7,700 flats under the economically weaker section (EWS) category. This Application will remain active till May 10, 2019. Candidates are requested to visit the offical website- dda.org.in

DDA Housing Scheme 2019: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched the online application process for DDA Housing Scheme 2019. This offers around 18,000 new flats in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj and Narela, altogether the DDA is selling 450 HIG category flats (3/2 bedroom), 1,550 MIG category flats (2-bedroom), 8,330 LIG category flats (1-bedroom) and 7,700 flats under the economically weaker section (EWS) category. Application for the DDA housing will remain open till May 10, 2019. Check the official website-dda.org.in

The DDA application for allotment can be done through only portal mode. The highest price, for a 3BHK flat in Vasant Kunj, goes up to ₹1.7 crore while the cheapest one, a 29.77 sq metre EWS unit in Narela, costs about ₹10.4 lakh. Customers need to shell out application money of ₹25,000 for EWS flats, ₹100,000 for LIG flats and ₹200,000 for MIG/HIG flats. The allotment of flats will be done through a lottery system after the closure of the application deadline and the application money is refunded later on to unsuccessful applicants.

It is to inform every customer that, no income criterion for applying for a flat in the LIG, MIG and HIG categories but in the EWS category the applicant cannot be earning more than ₹3 lakh a year. A fixed percentage of flats have been reserved for the SC/ST community, war widows, disabled persons and ex-servicemen.

To fill the Application Form online, instructions, brochure and application form are available in the website of following banks.

1. HDFC Bank

2. ICICI Bank

3. Axis Bank

4. State Bank of India

5. Central Bank of India

6. Union Bank of India

7. Syndicate Bank

8. IDBI Bank

9. Corporation Bank

10. IndusInd Bank

11. YES Bank

12. Kotak Mahindra Bank

13. IDFC FIRST Bank

Earlier in 2018, DDA has launched the scheme for the lower income group and the middle-income group, nearly 21,000 homes have been offered through this scheme. The registration fee for the Janta and LIG Flats was Rs.1 lakh and for MIG and HIG flats was Rs.2 lakhs. It has been categorised in different allotments such as LIG (Low Income Group)

LIG (Low Income Group)

MIG (Middle Income Group)

Janata Flats

HIG (High Income Group)

The documents required before applying for the property are:

PAN card

Residence proof.

Copy of passport.

Ration card.

Driving license.

Aadhaar card.

Bank Passbook.

