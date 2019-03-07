DDA housing scheme 2019, DDA flats online registration date, DDA flats price, locations: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) today shared an official notification for the DDA housing scheme 2019, and the DDA flats registration would be starting from March 25, 2019. The official notification says that DDA has come up with 18000 flats in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Narela area and the whole process would be online this time.

DDA housing scheme 2019, DDA flats registration date, DDA flats price, locations, details: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is all set to launch the new DDA housing scheme 2019. The DDA today shared an official notification for 18000 flats in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj and Narela area. The official notification said that the costing details and brochure would be shared on March 25, 2019. To avoid corruptions and controversies, the DDA has turned the whole procedure online and would be accepting the forms and registration money online. The lucky draw for 18000 DDA flats would be declared by the computerised system.

The people who would be applying for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats can also avail the subsidy scheme benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. A few weeks back, Delhi Lieutenant Governor and DDA chief Anil Baijal had given the nod to the new housing scheme for 18,000 flats in Narela and Vasant Kunj on sale in the DDA housing scheme 2019.

According to the official notification, the DDA flats would be 18000 divided into 450 HIG, 1550 MIG, 8300 LIG and 7700 EWS falts.

