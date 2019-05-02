DDA Housing Scheme 2019: All the eligible applicants shall be considered for allotment of flats through a computerised draw based on random number technique. The draw for the DDA Housing Scheme 2019 shall be held in the presence of independent observers and it will be web-streamed.

DDA Housing Scheme 2019: To book a flat under the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Housing Scheme 2019, applicants can only apply online. For applying online, the applicant is required to visit the official website of the DDA i.e., www.dda.org.in. There will be no requirement of submitting any document at the time of submission of application. Only the successful applicants will be required to submit the prescribed supporting documents. If any applicant is giving preference for more than one category, he/she has to deposit application money of the highest category.

All the eligible applicants shall be considered for allotment of flats through a computerised draw based on random number technique. The draw for the DDA Housing Scheme 2019 shall be held in the presence of independent observers and it will be web-streamed. The results of the draw shall be displayed on DDA’s website and on the Notice Board of DDA at Vikas Sadan, D Block, INA, New Delhi – 110023. In addition, the result shall also be published in leading national Newspapers. An email and SMS will also be sent to each applicant.

The applicant may give one or more preferences of his/ her choice by writing locality codes, given in Annexure ‘A’. It is mandatory to fill at least one preference for the locality. It is presumed that the applicant has seen the locality before giving preferences. No preference for Sector/ Pocket/ Floor can be exercised by the applicant. No request for change of locality, sector, pocket or floor shall be entertained by the DDA. Since the application will be accepted through online mode only, the conditional application will not be accepted and Application once submitted cannot be withdrawn.

Documents to be submitted before possession of flat:

Before the possession of flat, every applicant needs to submit the following documents:

i) Self-attested copy of Bank Account Pass Book/Bank Statement from which the cost of the Flat has been deposited along with payment proof.

ii) Affidavit as per proforma given inAnnexure- ‘C’and ‘D’.

iii) Undertaking as per proforma given in Annexure-‘E’.

iv) Photograph and three signatures of self and spouse, (if married), duly attested as per proforma given in Annexure-‘F’.

Documents to be submitted after draw of flat:

(A) For all categories:

(i) Self-attested copy of Permanent Account Number (PAN) Card. In respect of successful allottees, the PAN Card details will be verified before issuance of possession letter.

(ii) A candidate needs to upload any one of the Identity Proof e.g. self-attested copy of passport, government Identity Card, Election ID card, Driving License, Ration Card with Photo (of the person whose photo is affixed) or Aadhaar Card.

(iii) Upload any one of the document as proof of residence e.g. self-attested copy of passport, government Identity Card, Election ID card, Ration card, Driving Licence, Telephone Bill, Electricity Bill, Water Bill, House

Tax Receipt, Bank Pass Book (page carrying name and address) or Aadhaar Card.

(iv) Proof of Income for EWS Category as issued by the office of concerned SDM/ Tehsildar.

(B) For reserved category:

In addition to (A) above, persons applying under any of the reserved categories have to submit the following documents:

i) An attested copy of the original certificate issued by the District Magistrate/ Sub Divisional Magistrate of the area concerned in case the applicant belongs to the SC/ ST category.

ii) An attested copy of the original certificate issued by the Medical Board or a government hospital in case the applicant is applying under the reserved category of Persons with Disability. A self-attested copy of

guardianship certificate issued by the competent authority, wherever applicable, be attached.

iii) An attested copy of Discharge Certificate from the competent authority of the Ministry of Defence/ Armed Forces in case of ex-Servicemen.

iv) An attested copy of “Requisite Certificate” issued by the Ministry of Defence/ Armed Forces/ Para Military Forces, in case an applicant, comes under the reserved category of War-Widows/ Next of Kins which would include those receiving a liberalized pensionMode of payment for possession of flat:

i) The cost of the flat is to be deposited within 90 days from the date of issue of Demand-cum-Allotment letter. Demandcum-Allotment letter will be issued online, for information purpose. However, a hard copy will be sent by registered post/ speed post. An email and SMS will also be sent to all the allottees.

ii) Further time of 6 months, over and above (i) above, will be available to the allottees subject to payment of interest at the rate of 10% p.a (simple interest).

iii) The delay in payment of cost up-to six months over and above

(ii) can be regularised. VC, DDA shall be the Competent Authority to allow extension subject to payment of penal interest at 14% p.a. (simple interest) and further subject to the condition that at least 25% of the cost has been received.

iv) The application money will be forfeited if the demanded amount is not paid by the allottee within the time prescribed in the demand letter and flat will be made available for allotment to others.

Reservations:

If adequate numbers of applications are not received from applicants belonging to ST Category, remaining flats shall be disposed of in favour of applicants belonging to SC Category and vice-versa. The details of reservations under this Scheme are as under:

i) 15% of the flats for applicants belonging to Scheduled Castes;

ii) 7.5% of the flats for applicants belonging to Scheduled Tribes

iii) 1% for War Widows and those receiving a liberalised pension from Armed/Paramilitary Services (Next of Kin) iv.

iv) 5% reservation for persons with disability as defined in Section-37(a) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

v) 1% for Ex-servicemen

