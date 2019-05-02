DDA Housing Scheme 2019: The application forms will be accepted through online mode only. The DDA has also made it clear that the applicant must deposit application money through online mode via payment gateway only.

DDA Housing Scheme 2019: Interested homebuyers are advised to read the instructions carefully before filling up the application form because the DDA will reject the application form in case any column is not filled up properly or filled wrongly. In case of discrepancies in language, the English version will be treated valid. A person with disability shall apply in his/her own name but the application may be submitted through his/her legal guardian if he/she is unable to do so himself/ herself.

The application forms will be accepted through online mode only. The DDA has also made it clear that the applicant must deposit application money through online mode via payment gateway only. A homebuyer needs to upload his/ her latest photograph and scanned signature (Photograph and signature should be in Jpeg/ PNG format with a maximum size of 50 kb). In the case of a joint application, the person needs to upload the latest photograph and signature of the joint applicant.

1) Write the name of the applicant as given in PAN Card (Permanent Account Number) issued by the Income Tax Department.

2) Write the father’s name of the first applicant as given in PAN Card.

3) Write the name of the spouse of the 1st applicant (if married)

4) Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the first applicant to be given.

5) Give details of the bank account of the applicant. For the purpose of refund, details of only Savings Bank Account is to be given (NO NRE ACCOUNT OR CURRENT ACCOUNT IS TO BE GIVEN), a refund will not be processed to any other type of account. (In case of application in joint name, refund would be issued in the name of the first applicant and hence, bank details of the first applicant must be given).

6, 7 & 9) Give phone number with STD Code, e-mail ID and mobile number. E-mail ID and Mobile number is compulsory and the applicant should ensure the correctness of the same. Important communications/messages regarding Demand-Cum Allotment letter, conveyance deed etc. will be sent on EmailId/ Mobile number.

8) Enter Aadhar Number (optional).

10) Write code for the category to which the applicant belongs. The code for each category is given below:

11) Residential address of the first applicant to be given.

12 Correspondence address for dispatch of demand-cum-allotment letter to be mentioned.

13 (a) In case of a joint application, mention the name of the joint applicant.

(b) In the case of a joint applicant under SC/ST/ Reserved Category, the joint applicant should be from within the family, as defined in sub-clause 2(iv) below.

14 (a) Mention the name of the spouse If both husband and wife apply separately.

(b) Mention application number of the spouse, if both husband and wife apply separately

Please write the code (given in Annexure ‘A’) for the locality for which applicant wants to apply.

16 Application Money and cost of flat will be deposited through NEFT/RTGS/Net Banking only. Payment through Credit/ Debit Card will not be accepted. DDA will not bear any service charges on payments done through any mode.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App