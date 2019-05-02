DDA Housing Scheme 2019: Approximately 17,922 dwelling units are on offer at the DDA's Vasant Kunj and Narela housing complexes while the urban body offers 1,288 flats in the Vasant Kunj only. The DDA has invited online application forms from interested home buyers to sale 450 HIG, 1550 MIG, 8300 LIG flats.

DDA Housing Scheme 2019 is linked to 'credit-linked sibsidy scheme' under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Housing for all (in urban areas).

DDA Housing Scheme 2019: The online booking facility for the DDA Housing Scheme 2019, which was opened on March 25, 2019, will remain open till May 10, 2019. To fill the application form online, instructions, brochure and application form are available in the official website of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The scheme is linked to the Credit-Linked Subsidy Scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for all (in urban areas)

Approximately 17,922 dwelling units are on offer at the DDA’s Vasant Kunj and Narela housing complexes while the urban body offers 1,288 flats in the Vasant Kunj only. The DDA has invited online application forms from interested home buyers to sale 450 HIG, 1550 MIG, 8300 LIG flats. Apart from that, 7,700 flats are meant for the EWS category. The DDA has made it clear that there will be no Lock-IN period is available for the HIG, MIG and LIG flats except the EWS category.

Details of flats at Vasant Kunj complex:

– Around 450 flats of HIG category (3/2 bedroom flats)

– Around 550 flats of MIG category (2 bedroom flats)

– Around 200 flats of LIG category (1 bedroom flats)

Details of flats at Narela complex:

– Around 1,000 flats of MIG category (2 bedroom flats) (Sector A1 to A4)

– Around 8,200 flats of LIG category (1 bedroom flats) (Pocket IV and V, Sector G7)

– Around 6,700 flats of EWS category (Sector A1 to A4)

Application money:

– Rs 25,000/- for EWS flats

– Rs 1,00,000/- for LIG (1 bedroom flats)

– Rs 2,00,000/- for MIG/HIG (3/2 bedroom flats)

The costing details along with a detailed brochure containing terms and conditions has been uploaded on the DDA website. Before filling up the online application form, applicants are advised to carefully go through the Brochure and instructions. An applicant may or may not have the account in these above banks for applying.

Interested homebuyers can choose any one website of banks given below.

Bank Website Link Lists:

1. HDFC Bank

2. ICICI Bank

3. IDBI Bank

4. Axis Bank

5. State Bank of India

6. Central Bank of India

7. Union Bank of India

8. Syndicate Bank

9. Corporation Bank

10. Indusind Bank

11. YES Bank

12. Kotak Mahindra Bank

13. IDFC FIRST Bank



For all the latest National News, download NewsX App