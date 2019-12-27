DDA is the nodal agency for implementing Vertical-1 of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) -PMAY (Urban) i.e. In-situ Slum Rehabilitation of Jhuggi-Johpri (JJ) Clusters on DDA and Central Government lands. The survey for identification of beneficiaries was to be conducted by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Delhi Government. In spite of their consent in January 2018 and receiving part payment of Rs. 5.83 lakh in September 2018 for undertaking survey of 23 priorities JJ Clusters identified for In-situ Rehabilitation, Delhi Government did not complete the survey, thus further delaying and depriving the poor JJ dwellers of the benefits under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in Delhi. The survey work was deferred on the pretext of changing the name of the Scheme to Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana (MMAY), which is nothing less than politically trying to hijack a Central Government Scheme.

As a result, DDA has to take-up the survey of the JJ clusters on DDA and Central Government lands in June 2019 onwards and thereafter, DDA has already completed the survey in 32 JJ Clusters having 34,000 households. 18 Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for redevelopment/rehabilitation of these 32 JJ clusters have been prepared and tenders for the same will be floated shortly. In another 160 JJ clusters having 85,000 households survey is in progress and is likely to be completed by 31.01.2020. The exercise for Total Station Survey (TSS) and hiring of Consultants for the preparation of DPRs of these clusters have already been initiated. In the remaining 184 JJ clusters having about 75,000 households, the survey will be carried out by hiring Survey Agencies on priority for preparing Schemes and Detailed Project Reports for them. In all about 2 lakh families and about 10 lakh people would be benefitted under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (Urban) Scheme in Delhi on Central Government land owned by DDA & L&DO

Apart from above, for In-situ rehabilitation of three JJ clusters at A-14, Kalkaji Extension, Kathputli Colony (Opposite Shadipur Depot) and Jailorwala Bagh (Ashok Vihar) construction of 7500 two-room houses is at an advanced stage. Construction of 3024 EWS flats at A-14, Kalkaji Extension is likely to be completed by June 2020 and the eligible beneficiaries will be handed over possession of these flats. Out of 2800 EWS houses under construction for JJ dwellers of Kathputli Colony, construction of about 500 houses is expected to be completed by March 2020, which would be handed over to the eligible beneficiaries of Kathputli Colony. Another 1675 houses in Jailorwala Bagh (Ashok Vihar) are also likely to be completed by December 2020 for allotment to the beneficiaries of JJ Dwellers of Jailorwala Bagh.

The Delhi Government is deliberately making false promises. Merely issuing survey certificates to innocent poor people do not entitle the jhuggi dwellers for allotment of any house without preparing any scheme or construction of houses. Whereas DDA under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (Urban) is taking concerted steps and making all-out sustained efforts for constructing houses for the JJ dwellers and till now, DDA has already prepared schemes for providing two-room EWS houses with kitchen and toilet to the eligible undertaking redevelopment/rehabilitation of the Jhuggi Jhopri Clusters. For an EWS flat costing minimum Rs. 12 to 14 lakh, the beneficiary’s contribution will only be Rs.1,42,000/-.

It is a sorry state of affair that the Delhi Government and the Chief Minister are politically tinkering with the PMAY for their political gain and depriving the highly unprivileged JJ dwellers till now. The recent distribution of Survey Certificate by Delhi Government under the Caption Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna (MMAY) is misleading and aimed at usurping the Central Government Scheme of PMAY just before upcoming Assembly Elections in Delhi.

The Government of India under the directions of the Prime Minister and under direct guidance & overall supervision of Minister of Urban Affairs is highly committed to implement the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY). With the Ministry’s and DDA’s recent sustained multi-pronged efforts viz. survey, consultant engagement, DPR preparation, etc., the Ministry of Housing Urban Affairs, Government of India and DDA are targeting to complete the survey and DPR preparation for all feasible clusters on the Central Government lands owned by DDA and L&DO so that engagement of PPP partners could be done for all the viable JJ clusters by July to September 2020.

