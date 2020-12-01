In the 2nd phase of Jammu & Kashmir's DDC elections, over 320 candidates were contesting for votes. Out of over 320 candidates, about 196 were contesting from Kashmir and 125 were from Jammu. The voting procedure of the District Development Council (DDC) elections was carried out amid tight security and it concluded at 2:00 p.m.

Polling for the 2nd phase of DDC elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir began on Tuesday morning at 7:00 a.m. A voter percentage of 40.31 % was recorded till 1 pm, the voting procedure of the District Development Council (DDC) elections was carried out amid tight security and it concluded at 2:00 p.m.

Sources suggest that the polling was being held amid snowy weather conditions and the voter turnout kept increasing as time passed. As per official sources, the initial reports suggested that only a few people had so far turned out at polling stations due to early morning winter chill.

Various national and regional parties are contesting in these elections that include Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Conference, National Conference and CPI(M).

District Development Councils (DDCs) elections will be held in 8 phases in J&K. The final phase will conclude on December 19, 2020, and counting of the votes will be done on December 22, 2020.

