The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will be meeting today to hold a discussion on the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital and may take a decision on imposing some more restrictions, according to sources cited by ANI. DDMA in its last meeting had decided to impose a weekend lockdown in Delhi. A meeting was of DDMA was held today under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Over 300 Delhi Police personnel, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal have tested positive for the virus. A large number of police personnel in all units and at all police stations, including the police headquarters have been hit by the COVID.

Delhi on Sunday reported 22,751 new COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours since Saturday morning, the highest since May 1 last year, according to the state health department.