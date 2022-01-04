As per information, this meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal virtually. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also scheduled to be present.

In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to hold a meeting at 11 am today. As per information, this meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal virtually. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also scheduled to be present. Notably, Arvind Kejriwal informed this morning via Twitter that he has tested positive for Covid-19. “I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated me at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Apart from the CM, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, and many officials of the Health Department will also be present.

In the meeting, there will be a review of the current COVID-19 situation and the increasing Omicron cases, as well as a decision that can be taken regarding the next alert, according to GRAP.

DDMA last week ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The night curfew will now be imposed from 10 pm (earlier 11 pm) to 5 am in the national capital.