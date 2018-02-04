Expressing concern over increasing number of child rapes in Delhi, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking death penalty of the child rapists. The DCW chairperson said in the past two years, she has written numerous foretters to PM Modi and all of them went unanswered. She said, PM Modi has the responsibility for providing safety and security to these women and girls in the nation. I expect some contribution from your side in this cause, she added.

Expressing concern over increasing number of child rapes in Delhi, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday seeking death penalty for those who rape minors. In her letter which comes after an eight-month-old girl was raped here last week, she demanded that “a system should be created” where those who rape a girl child should be given a death sentence. “I want to divert your attention towards the incident where an eight-month-old girl was raped. This little girl is suffering and fighting for her life at AIIMS,” Swati Maliwal wrote to Prime Minister.

The DCW chairperson said in the past two years, she has written numerous letters to PM Modi — all of which have gone unanswered. “It is not only the rape of these children but it is my rape. I have written to you earlier many times but you choose not to reply. Sir, you are a ray of hope for all the girls including me. You have the responsibility for providing safety and security to these women and girls.” Maliwal recently announced a one-month Satyagraha to protest against the rape case and demanded implementation of strict laws to curb crime rate against women in Delhi.

“I am on a 30-day Satyagrah since the last four days. I will not go to my home during these days but will work in office in the day time, and in the night I will go to different places for inspection and will do double work. I am doing this satyagrah to wake up this sleeping system. I expect some contribution from your side in this cause. I request you to meet the eight-month-old girl,” Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal said.