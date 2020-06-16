Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that the decision to resume international flights will be able taken in the coming month. International flights were halted temporarily in March to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday expressed confidence that the decision to resume international flights will be taken in the coming month. “We are confident that in the coming month we will start taking decisions on resuming international flights, I do not want to put a timeline here all stakeholders and passengers need to be taken into confidence,” Puri said while addressing a webinar–‘Reposing the Faith in Flying’ –organised by GMR group.

Centre intimated all stakeholders and passengers that the decision to resume international flights is not easy, as it requires talking to all the states in the country and the international agencies. “We are trying to ensure that the government of all states is ready first for international flights. Being a minister, I received many requests, suggestions and demands from the flyers to resume international flights, but this may be possible once the entire ecosystem is ready for international service,” Puri said.

“We are operating many flights to abroad under Vande Bharat mission to bring back stranded Indians amid COVID-19 situations, but we are operating empty aircraft from India to Gulf country because UAE has banned the entry of many nationals including India into the country,” Puri added.

Flying smooth & steady. Domestic operations on 15 June 2020, Day 22 till 2359 hrs. Departures 730

67,718 passengers handled.

Arrivals 734

68,236 passengers handled.

Total movements 1,464

Footfalls at airports 1,35,954

Total number of flyers 67,718 pic.twitter.com/0svBdJUUxW — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 16, 2020

Commenting upon the safety while travelling in flight, Puri said, “Air travel is more reliable with respect to travelling by bus and train.” India resumed the domestic flights’ operations after 60 days of coronavirus-induced lockdown from March 25. India has banned all scheduled international flights from March 25 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

