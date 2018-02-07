Addressing media from Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madni suggested that the government must declare cow as the national animal. The remark by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind’s president comes after the Supreme Court sought replies from the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana after they failed to take measures against the cow vigilantes who were creating ruckus across the states.

Taking cognizance of the sudden rise in the number of cases relating to cow vigilantism, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) president has come up with a new suggestion that according to him would safeguard the cows as well as the human lives. Addressing the media from Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madni suggested that the government must declare the cow as the national animal to protect cows in the nation. Talking to media on Tuesday, Maulana Arshad said, “Do one thing, make a law to declare cow the national animal. This way both cows and human lives will be safe. This will be useful for the country”.

The remark that stirred a controversy comes in after the Supreme Court had sought replies from the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana after they failed to take stern measures against cow vigilantes. The ruling came in after a petition was filed by the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi, alleging that the three states failed to comply with the apex court’s order of September 6, 2017, which had asked state governments to act to prevent violence in the name of cow protection.

A few months after the petition was filed, on April 3, 2018, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud issued the notice and sought the replies from the three states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After a number of killings were reported over the protection of cows, the court had asked all the three states to stop violence in the name of ‘cow protection’. Stating that such acts of violence must stop the court directed the states to deploy a special task force (STF) in each district. The court further noted that senior police officer must take prompt action to ensure that cow vigilantes don’t take law into their hands.