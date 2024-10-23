Home
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Declaring Jama Masjid Protected Monument Will Have Big Impact: ASI To HC

ASI noted that although the Mughal-era Jama Masjid is currently managed by the Delhi Waqf Board, it has been actively involved in conservation and preservation efforts at the site.

Declaring Jama Masjid Protected Monument Will Have Big Impact: ASI To HC

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that designating the historic Jama Masjid as a “protected monument” could have significant repercussions, and no actions have been taken in this regard yet.

In an affidavit submitted in response to public interest litigations (PILs) concerning the issue, the ASI explained that once a monument is designated as protected, specific regulations and restrictions would come into effect in the surrounding area.

The ASI noted that although the Mughal-era Jama Masjid is currently managed by the Delhi Waqf Board, it has been actively involved in conservation and preservation efforts at the site.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, leading a bench, expressed reluctance to classify Jama Masjid as a “protected monument” based on the ASI’s position. The court instructed the petitioners to submit their suggestions on how to protect the historic site.

“They (ASI) are indicating hesitation. Declaring it a protected monument carries implications,” the court remarked.

The bench, which also included Justice Amit Sharma, stated it would consider ways to streamline the mosque’s administration.

The high court was addressing PILs requesting that authorities designate Jama Masjid as a protected monument and eliminate encroachments around it. The petitions, filed by Suhail Ahmed Khan and Ajay Gautam in 2014, challenged the title ‘Shahi Imam’ held by the mosque’s Imam, Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari, as well as the appointment of his son as Naib (deputy) Imam. Additionally, the petitions questioned why Jama Masjid was not under the ASI’s jurisdiction.

The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for December.

Filed under

asi Delhi High Court Jama Masjid
