Twitteratis’ quick-fire wit on the social media to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter urged people do donate money via the NaMo App to strengthen the BJP tickled the funny bone of the netizen on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter the prime minister wote that anybody can donate any amount between Rs 5 and Rs 1,000 to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through the Narendra Modi Mobile App and this donation will boost the morale of the BJP and its workers to serve the nation better. The PM also shared a link (https://donations.narendramodi.in) seeking micro donations from BJP karyakartas and well wishers through the Narendra Modi Mobile App.

Apart from that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself contributed Rs 1,000 to the BJP on Tuesday via the NaMo App and urged his party workers to join the initiative and spread the message of transparency in public life. The PM’s donation request reminded the Twitteratis about his promise of Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s account. And the responses that came in after the prime minister’s request was pretty funny.

One of the persons on the other side replied: “You already have to pay me Rs 15 lakh. However you can deduct Rs 100 from that and send me the rest of the amount.”

Another Twitterati said: “Deduct Rs 5 lakh from that Rs15 lakh and refund me the rest of the amount.”

Given below are the Twitteratis reaction. Let’s have a look.

Contributed to @BJP4India, via the ‘Narendra Modi Mobile App.’ I urge you all to contribute to the Party through the App and spread the message of transparency in public life. pic.twitter.com/5NwwDzC2BA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 23, 2018







