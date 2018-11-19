As and when Bollywood’s numero uno couple officially became man and wife on November 14 and 15, DeepVeer shippers across the world went into a frenzied state. While the duo maintained a strict no picture policy at their wedding when they released pictures of their lavish nuptials on their social media handles, the nation aww-ed in unison. Their fans enjoyed a little merry dance of their own and when the couple landed in India, they thronged to the airport to welcome Mr and Mrs Singh.

But then can there be any development in the lives of our favourite stars without attracting controversy? While the newlyweds, their family, friends and fans are busy basking in all the happiness that has come their way, an Italian Sikh Organisation has levelled allegations against the couple for violating the Sikh code of conduct during their second wedding, the Anand Karaj held on November 15 at Villa del Balbianello, Italy.

As per reports on Tribune, the Anand Karaj ceremony which can only take place in presence of a Guru Granth Sahib was brought in from Brescia Gurudwara which violates the Akal Takht ‘Hukumnama’. Akal Takht’s acting Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said that the matter will be sent to the board of five priests when they receive a complaint stating the aforementioned violation.

Sukhdev Singh Kang, president of the Indian Sikh community in Italy was quoted by the Tribune saying that this is a violation of the Guru Granth Sahib and it is a major goof-up by the Gurudwara management since the holy book cannot be anywhere else than a Gurudwara. Kang also said that he will be filing a complaint with the Akal Takht Jathedar against the same.

The newlyweds are yet to respond to the brewing controversy. They are all set to throw two lavish receptions out which the one on November 28 will see the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance.

