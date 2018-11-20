Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh mehendi photos: The much-awaited photos of the newly wedded couple are finally out. Here are some of the pictures of the beautiful duo who tied a knot in Italy on November 14 and 15. The photos from DeepVeer's mehendi ceremony are mesmerizing and fans cannot stop gushing over their adorable photos.

The first photos from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s mehendi ceremony have finally been shared by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on their respective Instagram accounts. The photos from DeepVeer’s mehendi ceremony are mesmerizing and fans cannot stop gushing over their adorable photos. In the photo, Deepika Padukone looks like a queen in a stunning pink and golden lehenge on her mehendi ceremony. Her beautiful jewellery and the stunning mehendi.

Deepika Padukone’s smile is priceless and the way her hubby Ranveer Singh is looking at her is love personified! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on 14th and 15th November this year in a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy where they were surrounded by their family and close ones. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will hold a grand reception in Mumbai and Bengaluru on 21 and 28 November respectively.

The two were dating for over six years before getting hitched in November this year. DeepVeer’s wedding was one of the biggest events of this year and fans are getting extremely excited after finally getting to see their photos!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the power couples of Bollywood. They have worked in films like Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.

