Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding photos: Union Minister, Smriti Irani took to her official Instagram handle to let her fans know how eagerly she is waiting for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's marriage pics. Well, the star-couple has requested the guests and visitors not to upload any picture on social media without their permission.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding photos: After months of wait, our star-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are married now! The lovebirds got hitched in South Indian style at Villa del Balbianello overlooking Lake Como in Italy yesterday i.e. November 14 and are likely to have a second wedding ceremony today i.e. November 15 as per the North Indian customs and traditions. Well, Bollywood’s favourite couple who dated each other for 6 years has followed a no-photo policy at their fascinating destination wedding.

Just before their wedding events could start, all the guests and visitors were asked to not post any kind of photos related to the events on social media without their approval. Infact, before DeepVeer’s sangeet, mehendi and engagement party, Bollywood singer Harshdeep Kaur took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful picture with husband, but the Kateya Karoon singer was asked to delete the post by the newlyweds. There are reports that the camera lenses of mobile phones were covered with stickers, wristbands were given to guests and nobody was allowed to hire a boat apart from the locals of the town.

Ever since the hot couple of tinsel town has reached Italy, fans and Bollywood celebs with their wide-open eyes are eagerly waiting for the DeepVeer wedding photos. One of them was televisions favourite and most-loved bahu, Smriti Irani. The lady who is currently serving as the Union Minister, took to her official Instagram account to let her fans know how excited she is for the official photos and videos. Smriti Irani posted a photo of a skeleton and wrote, “When you have waited for Deep-Veer wedding pics for too longgggg.”

