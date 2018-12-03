Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who had been ruling headlines off late for their holy nuptials have finally brought their wedding fiesta to a coruscating ending. From the day they dropped their wedding invitation to their final leg of the wedding reception every moment of the DeepVeer reunion has been much sought after. Did you miss a beat? Worry not, because have you covered with every tidbit of their elaborate wedding compiled in a nutshell. Read on...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding, as it happened.

Bollywood’s power-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone finally became man and wife on the 14th and 15th of November after a courtship period of 6 years. Ever since the power couple dropped the information about their wedding on their social media handles, they have been ruling headlines with congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues pouring in. The couple since their wedding has been hosting receptions celebrating their coming together with friends and family.

As DeepVeer, as they are nicknamed by their fans, bring their wedding saga to a coruscating ending we bring you all that has happened over the last two months ever since they shared their wedding invite on their social media handles.

Deepika and Ranveer shared dropped the bomb by sharing their wedding invite on social media confirming the buzz of their impending nuptials which was doing rounds in the grapevine for a quite some time. Here is a look at their wedding card:

The couple, before heading out to Italy for their wedding which they wished to be a private affair started-off their wedding festivities which was an amalgamation of Konkani and Sindhi styles, with a Nandi puja and Haldi ceremony. While the Nandi Puja took place at Deepika’s hometown Bengaluru, Ranveer had his haldi ceremony at Mumbai.

The Mehendi and Sangeet Ceremony took place at the Villa Del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. The couple took extra care to maintain their security and privacy so much that they had imposed a no phone policy on their guests. According to reports that have surfaced in the Media, Ranveer asked for Deepika’s hand in the Sangeet ceremony leaving the lady teary-eyed. Bollywood singer Harshdeep Kaur and Shubha Mudgal performed at the sangeet as the couple danced their hearts out amidst family and friends.

A big-fat wedding which happened over two days followed this. The first wedding the couple had was a traditional Konkani wedding which was according to Deepika’s South Indian roots. This was followed by a traditional Sindhi marriage ceremony Anand Karaj. The best south Indian and Sindhi chefs were flown in from India to serve the guests a traditional meal in the wedding feast.

After their fairytale wedding, the couple flew back to Mumbai and then headed to Bangalore to host their first leg of the wedding reception on December 21 where the who’s who of the fairytale Sports fraternity marked their presence. From Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra to ace shuttler PV Sindhu to cricketer Venkatesh Prasad everyone was in attendance.

The new Mr and Mrs then returned to Mumbai and for the second leg of their wedding reception which was hosted by Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani. The couple were also clicked while en route to Siddhivinayak Temple. Both the stars were dressed in vibrant colours for the night.

The third and final leg of the wedding reception was held in Mumbai on December 1 which was hosted by the couple for their friends and well-wishers in the movie fraternity. Grand Hyatt was the venue for the reception and saw the Bachchan family, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor and the Ambanis among others in attendance.

We wish Deepika and Ranveer a life full of happiness and togetherness.

