The Bollywood actor is a member of the eight-member jury that will award one of the 21 films competing for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival's closing ceremony on May 28.

According to festival organisers, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will serve on the competition jury for the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, alongside prestigious names such as actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi.

Padukone, best known for her roles in “Piku,” “Padmaavat,” and “Gehraiyaan,” as well as the Hollywood project xXx: The Return of Xander Cage,” is part of the eight-member jury that will award the coveted Palme d’Or to one of the 21 films in competition during the closing ceremony on Saturday, May 28.

The jury will be presided over by French actor Vincent Lindon, who will be joined by Swedish actor Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, French filmmaker-actor Ladj Ly, filmmaker Jeff Nichols, and Norwegian director-screenwriter Joachim Trier.

Lindon stated in a statement posted on the festival’s official website that the jury “will strive to take the best possible care of the films of the future.”

“It is a great honour and source of pride to be entrusted with the splendid, weighty task of chairing the Jury of the 75th International Cannes Film Festival in the midst of the tumult of all that is going on in the world.”

“With my jury, we will strive to take the best possible care of future films, all of which carry the same secret hope of courage, loyalty, and freedom, with the goal of moving the greatest number of women and men by speaking to them about their common wounds and joys. Culture enables the human soul to rise and hope for the future “Lindon stated.

Mrinal Sen, the late Indian filmmaker, was the first Indian to serve on the Cannes jury in 1982, followed by Indian-American director Mira Nair in 1990.

Arundhati Roy served on the Cannes jury in 2000, followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2003, Nandita Das in 2005, Sharmila Tagore in 2009, Shekhar Kapur in 2010, and Vidya Balan in 2013.

Padukone, 36, previously served as the chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for two years.

She rose to prominence with her 2007 film “Om Shanti Om,” co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, and has since appeared in a number of blockbuster and critically acclaimed films, including “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,” “Chennai Express,” “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela,” “Bajirao Mastani,” “Padmaavat,” and “Piku.”