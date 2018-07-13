Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit out at Congress saying that the grand old party wants to fight 2019 general election on religious lines. The minister asked if Congress has become a "Muslim party," slamming former Union Minister and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor over his "Hindu-Pakistan" comment.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Friday hit out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor over “appeasement politics” asking if the grand old party has become a “Muslim party”. Sitaraman also slammed former union minister Tharoor for his “Hindu-Pakistan” comment. She said that the Congress needs to justify its action to the public.

Congress playing a dangerous game. It's playing up the card of religion. It's frightening that it may lead to division&communal disharmony which prevailed during 1947 partition. Congress party shall be solely responsible if any disharmony plays out b/w now&'19 polls: N Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/K1RKasrquN — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2018

