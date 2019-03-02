Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman meets Nirmala Sitharaman: While Pakistan has maintained that Abhinandan's release was a goodwill gesture and a positive step towards de-escalating the tensions between the two nations, India has termed the move in line with Geneva Convention.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman meets Nirmala Sitharaman: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman met Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi where is undergoing treatment. Both Nirmala Sitharaman and Abhinandan Varthaman hail from the southern state of Tamil Nadu. He returned to India via Wagah Border on Friday evening after nearly 60 hours in Pakistan. He was captured by Pakistani officials two days ago after his MiG-21 crashed on the other side of the LoC during an aerial dogfight between air forces of both countries.

While Pakistan has maintained that Abhinandan’s release was a goodwill gesture and a positive step towards de-escalating the tensions between the two nations, India has termed the move in line with Geneva Convention. Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Abhinandan used to mean welcome (in Hindi), but its meaning would change now.

However, the tensions between India and Pakistan have been running high with heavy shelling along Line of Control (LoC) from both sides. Locals in the border areas have been asked to not venture out.

#Visual: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthman at a hospital in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/WD927TQHOV — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More