Defence Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman will visit China next month with an aim to stabilize relations with the neighbouring country. The visit will be coming as it does 73-days standoff in Doklam. At the 1st first International Conference on Military Ammunition Defence minister, herself confirmed that she will be visiting China late this next month. Answering to a question on her visit to China, she said, “Yes it’s going to be probably in late April.” The high-level meet will be aimed to cement the relations between India and China.

We have listed down the top 5 agendas that could be the discussed between both the countries:

Line of actual control (LaC): The border issues have been unresolved between India and China for a very long time and could be a point of discussion this time too. Indian Defence Minister can talk about the control on the disputed areas near Line of Actual Control (LaC)

Army activities: Armies of both the countries are continuously monitoring each other’s activities. This could be one of the most important points of discussion between the delegates from India and China.

Joint army exercise: A discussion on joint army exercise could also take place between the delegates from both the countries, which can result in building strong and trustworthy relations between the armies of both the nations.

Ammunition deal: India always looks forward to upgrading the army with the latest weapons and ammunition. A discussion over the latest technology and weapons that are used by Chinese army could take place.

Peace talks: Peace talks between India and China could also take place, as both the nations recently had compromised on the Dokalam issue. Joining hands with each other will surely help both the countries have big armies and great weapon strengths.

