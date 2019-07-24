Amid growing tensions over Trump's claims on Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 24, 2019 Wednesday in Parliament asserted that no such discussions have been done during Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump meeting. It would be against Shimla Agreement, he added.

Supporting Tuesday’s statement of External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar’s statement was authentic because he was present when Trump and PM Modi held discussions in Osaka. He also put out the statement on record and stated no further clarification is required by anyone on this.

They cannot compromise with India’s self-respect, he added.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar made a statement in both Houses rubbishing President Trump’s assertion over PM Modi’s talks over mediation on Kashmir. Categorically assuring, he added no such request had been made by the Prime Minister to the US President.

Opposition party continuously demanding a clarification regarding Trumps’ claims. The party even staged a walkout, protesting the PM’s silence regarding the same issue. They even protested his absence in the house on Wednesday.

Prior to this, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded a statement from the horse’s mouth on Trump’s claim.

President Trump, at White House on July 22, Monday with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, said he had talked about Kashmir’s subject with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago where PM Modi asked him to become a mediator, or arbitrator between Kashmir, because the issue had been going on for several years.

Responding to this, India quickly refuted all claims and restated that Kashmir’s discussion needs to be done bilaterally with Pakistan where no third-party mediation is required.

