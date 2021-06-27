The Defence Minister is on a three day visit to lakadh to review the preparedness and security along the borders of the Union Territory.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived on Sunday in Leh for a three day visit to ladakh. The trip holds a lot of importance as it comes days after India and China held diplomatic talks and agreed to end the prolonged military standoff along the Line of Actual Control in the eastern ladakh that began last year in May.

During the visit, the Defence Minister will be given a detailed briefing about the overall situation in eastern Ladakh at the Leh-based headquarters. He will also review the operational preparedness of the army along the Line of Control ( LOC) and Line of Actual Control(LAC) in the eastern Ladakh and will interact with the troops deployed in that area. The Defence Minister will also inaugurate several road and bridge projects constructed by BRO.

Rajnath Singh is accompanied by Army Chief General MM Naravane for the three day trip.They were both received by Lt Governor of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur and other senior officials of army and civil administration at the airport.

It is Singh’s first visit to the eastern Ladakh after the Indian and Chinese militaries retreated their troops and infantry from the Pangon areas in February as part of an agreement.

Before leaving Rajnath Singh tweeted “Leaving New Delhi for Ladakh. During my visit, I shall be interacting with the troops and attending the inaugural function of several infrastructure projects constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Looking forward to it.”