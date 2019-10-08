Rafale: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today received first Rafale for India in France. Singh worshiped Rafale before taking a sortie and created Om, placed a lemon under the wheel of the fighter jet.

On the auspicious day of VijayaDhasmi, India added another hypersonic weapon in its bag. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received the first Rafale off 36 fighter jets for India in France’s Merignac today. He also took a sortie in the Rafale fighter jet after the performing the Shastra Puja 2019. Just like every other Indian, Rajnath Singh created Om and Swastik signs on the fighter jet first, placed a lemon under the front wheel and burst a coconut following the Indian rituals.

The deal between India and France was signed for Rs 59,000-crore in September 2016. India got its first Rafale today and the rest of the plans of the first installment will be delivered by May next year. While rest of the fighter jets will be delivered by September 2022.

The rafale jets have been manufactured by Dassault Aviation and today French pilot Philippe Duchateau flown the jet during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s sortie.

Before taking the sortie, Minister Singh met with Dassault Aviation’s CEO Éric Trappier and said it’s a great day for Indian Air Force. This step will boost relations between India and France. The deal has been fulfilled and now it’s time to fly.

Addressing the media, Defence Minister said that Rafale means a gust of wind in French. He is sure that the aircraft will live up to its name. Rafale will help India to dominate air space and provide better sky security in the region. Today is Vijay Dushmi and also 87th Air Force Day. This day will be marked in history and will become symbolic in many ways.

Earlier the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Franch President Emmanuel Macron. In a tweet, he said that he had an excellent meeting with the France President and comprehensive discussion on several issues. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said that this dialogue will help India and France for progressing relationship.

