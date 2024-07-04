Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Responds To Agniveer Ajay Kumar's Emoluments

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh responded to the Indian Army’s statement regarding Agniveer Ajay Kumar’s emoluments by saying, “The Indian Army is committed to the welfare of Agniveers.”

“Indian Army is committed to the welfare of Agniveers!” the defense minister wrote on X.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army published a ‘clarification on emoluments to Agniveer Ajay Kumar’ on Wednesday. The ADGPI stated that some social media posts had suggested that the Agniveer’s next of kin had not received any compensation.

“Certain posts on Social Media have brought out that compensation hasn’t been paid to the next of Kin of Agniveer Ajay Kumar who lost his life in the line of duty. “It is emphasised that the Indian Army salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar. The last rites were carried out with full Military Honours. Of the total amount due, family of Agniveer Ajay has already been paid ₹ 98.39 lakhs,” ADGPI said in a post on X.

“Ex – Gratia and other benefits amounting to approximately 67 lakhs, as applicable according to the provisions of the Agniveer Scheme, will be paid on Final Account Settlement shortly post-due police verification. The total amount will be ₹ 1.65 Cr approximately. It is re-emphasised that emoluments due to a fallen hero are paid expeditiously to the Next of Kin of departed soldiers, including Agniveers,” it added.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition and a prominent member of the Congress, had earlier in the day accused Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of “lying” on the Lok Sabha floor on the Agniveer plan and demanded an apology.

Rahul Gandhi claimed in his video message on X that Singh had lied in Parliament over the payment of compensation to the relatives of Agniveers who were killed.

“The importance of truth in every religion. RajnathSingh lied before Lord Shiva’s photo about the compensation to the country, its armed forces, and Agniveers. I have said in my speech that don’t listen to me or his (RajnathSingh) speech, but listen to the family of Agniveer family,” the Leader of the Opposition said in a video message.

He revealed the footage of Agniveer Ajay Singh’s father, who passed away in Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that in spite of Singh’s assertions, his family had not been paid the amount that had been promised.

According to Ajay Singh’s father, Rajnath Singh said that families of fallen soldiers had got compensation of ₹ 1 crore, but his family had not received any such aid. Rahul Gandhi is advocating in Parliament for the families of martyrs to receive all appropriate assistance. The father of Agniveer, Ajay Singh, declared that regular recruiting should resume and that Agniveer recruitment must cease.

