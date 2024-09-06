Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Responds To Earlier Statement, Says ‘India’s…’

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed his recent statement about the need for the Armed Forces to be prepared for war. He clarified that his intention was to emphasize that "India's peace cannot be disturbed under any circumstances."

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed his recent statement about the need for the Armed Forces to be prepared for war. He clarified that his intention was to emphasize that “India’s peace cannot be disturbed under any circumstances.”

He further highlighted that while India has always advocated for peace, the current geopolitical tensions necessitate military preparedness to ensure peace both within India and on a global scale.

”India is the only country in the world that has given the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. India has always advocated for peace and it will always. But today given the geopolitical situation, I told the army that to maintain peace in India and the world, we should always be ready for war. I said so that India’s peace is not disturbed under any circumstances.” said Rajnath Singh in his media interaction.

Meanwhile, on September 5, defence minister Rajnath Singh chaired the inaugural Joint Commanders’ Conference (JCC), where he emphasized the importance of joint military operations and integration among the armed services.

He also praised the Armed Forces for their role in safeguarding national interests and advancing the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’

Later, he also called for a comprehensive analysis of ongoing global conflicts, including those in Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas, as well as regional issues impacting peace and stability, to ensure preparedness for future challenges.

