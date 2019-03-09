Defence Ministry denies reports of Army jawan’s abduction in Kashmir’s Budgam, says individual safe: The Defence Ministry has recently denied the reports of abduction of an Army Jawan from central Kashmir’s Budgam district. An hour ago, the ministry took to their Twitter handle and tweeted that the individual is safe and urged to avoid the speculations. Earlier on Friday, Mohammad Yassen, who was currently on leave, was reported to be abducted e from Qazipora, Chadoora, Budgam (J&K). However, the statement released by the ministry has confirmed that reports were incorrect.
Yassen belonged to Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry unit of the Army and was on leave from February 26 to March 30. Soon after the reports of the Army Jawans adduction, a joint team of police and Army rushed to the spot to ascertain the details. A massive hunt was also launched in Qazipora and adjoining areas to trace the abducted soldier.
In 2018, Aurangzeb, an Army officer was too abducted by the terrorists from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. His bullet-ridden body was later found in Pulwama, 10 km away from the place of his kidnapping. Aurangzeb was a 44 Rashtriya Rifles posted in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
He was a resident of Poonch district of Jammu region and had gone to his home to celebrate Eid when terrorists abducted him.
