Referring to the French daily Le Monde report as inaccurate and mischievous attempt to misinform, the defence ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the news report was drawing a conjectural connection between tax exemption to a private firm and purchase of Rafale jets.

Defence ministry rejects Le Monde report linking tax waiver to Anil Ambani’s firm with Rafale deal

The defence ministry on Saturday rejected a French daily Le Monde report that Reliance Flag Atlantic SAS, a subsidiary of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications, received tax exemptions as part of secret deal before signing of the Rafale agreement between New Delhi and Paris.

Referring to the news report as inaccurate and mischievous attempt to misinform, the ministry said in a statement that it was drawing a conjectural connection between tax exemption to a private firm and purchase of Rafale jets. It said neither the period of tax concession nor the subject matter of concession relate to Rafale procurement concluded under the present government’s tenure.

The French daily had claimed in its report that Paris had waived tax worth more than 143 million Euros to the French-registered telecom company Reliance Flag Atlantic SAS in 2015, months after India had announced the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France-based Dassault in an inter-governmental deal. Clarifying the matter, Reliance Communications said in a statement on Saturday that the tax issue dates back to 2008 and had been settled as per the local laws much before the Indian government decided to purchase the jets. It also denied any favoritism or gains from the settlement.

The Congress, though, sees an opening to target the Modi government over the issue. Congress said that on behest of the BJP government, Anil Ambani`s firm got a special benefit from France in the form of tax settlement. Citing the report, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said at a media conference that between February and October 2015, while the French were negotiating the Rafale contract with India, Anil Ambani enjoyed a tax waiver of 143.7 million Euros from France.

Le Monde report on Anil Ambani's French firm: Congress sharpens attack; MoD, Reliance reject media report Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/6XlKfpr3om pic.twitter.com/NY2YuGdYFm — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 13, 2019

He claimed that the French tax authorities had earlier demanded some 150 million Euros from the Reliance-owned company, but now they agreed to settle the matter with just 7.5 million Euros. The rest of the money was waved off, he added. Layers of connivance, crony capitalism and corruption are now getting unveiled, he said, adding that as soon as Modi came to power, he scrapped the deal signed by UPA for 126 Rafale jets at Rs 526 crore per unit with a transfer of technology clause. He then announced that Made in France Rafales will now be purchased at Rs 1,600 crore per unit, Surjewala alleged.

Meanwhile, French ambassador here sought to clarify the issue and said that the settlement was reached in full adherence with legislative and regulatory framework governing the tax administration. He stressed that the waiver was not subject to any political interference.

French Ambassador in response to the article published by Le Monde today: This settlement was conducted in full adherence with legislative & regulatory framework governing this common practice of the tax administration. It was not subject to any political interference whatsoever. https://t.co/8ijyZaI8Tb — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2019

India had announced to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets from France’s Dassault Aviation during PM Modi`s visit to Paris in April 2015.

