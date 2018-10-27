Ministry of Defence spokesperson Swaranashree Rao Rajashekar has been asked to proceed on leave after she criticised former Navy chief Admiral Arun Prakash on Twitter, triggering strong reactions from ex-Army men. The government has appointed Col Aman Anand as acting spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence.

Ministry of Defence spokesperson Swaranashree Rao Rajashekar has been asked to proceed on leave after she criticised former Navy chief Admiral Arun Prakash on Twitter, triggering strong reactions from ex-Army men. The government has appointed Col Aman Anand as acting spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence. The spokesperson of defence ministry on Friday had criticised the misuse of facilities by Army officers. She was responding to a tweet by Admiral Arun Prakash (Retd). In an earlier tweet, Admiral Prakash had commented on a photograph showing a military flag on the official car of the internal financial adviser to the Western Command of the Army.

He had tweeted that even if the misuse of an Army command’s insignia by a civilian is not a cognisable offence, the person needs to be reprimanded by the GOC-in-C whose financial adviser he is. Responding to this tweet, MoD spokesperson Swaranashree Rao Rajashekar, going a step further, highlighted the misuse of jawans by Army officers at their residence. She took a swipe at Admiral Prakash, claiming that he took advantage of his office’s privileges.

She further said picking Army officers’ children from home and dropping to school in official cars has become a tradition. However, she subsequently deleted the tweet and apologised for it.

Usually, Indian Information Service officers are appointed as spokesperson of defence ministry but Swaranashree Rao, an Indian Defence Accounts Service officer, was an exception to the tradition. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had appointed her as the principal spokesperson for the defence ministry.

Admiral Prakash, a decorated war hero from the 1971 war, is a former Navy chief and Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee. He retired from the service in October 2006.

