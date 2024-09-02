Defence Ministry To Seek Approval For Rs 1 Lakh Crore Warship And Battle Tank Projects

The Indian Army aims to complete the FRCV project in phases, with approximately 600 tanks being built in each phase.

Amid the ongoing standoff with China, the Defence Ministry is set to undertake major projects, including the construction of seven advanced frigates for the Indian Navy and the Indian Army’s proposal to replace its T-72 tanks with modern Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs).

The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is scheduled for Tuesday at South Block and will be attended by top officials, including the Chief of Defence Staff, the three service chiefs, the Defence Secretary, and other relevant officials.

The Indian Navy’s plan involves acquiring seven new warships under Project 17 Bravo, which will be the most advanced stealth frigates ever built in India, following the Nilgiri-class frigates currently under construction, according to defence officials.

Defence sources indicated that the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) is expected to approve issuing a tender worth approximately Rs 70,000 crore to Indian shipyards under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, including private sector shipyards.

The tender will likely involve Category A shipyards, such as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, Goa Shipyard Limited, and Larsen & Toubro, among others. To expedite the project and prevent delays, the tender is expected to be split between two shipyards, though specific details will be available only after the project’s approval.

Currently, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Garden Reach Shipbuilders are constructing frigates under Project 17A (Nilgiri-class), with four frigates being built by MDL and three by GRSE.

The Indian Army’s proposal to replace its Russian-origin T-72 tanks with 1,700 FRCVs will also be discussed at the meeting. The Army plans to replace the T-72s with indigenous FRCVs, which will be built under the Make-1 procedure of the Defence Acquisition Procedure.

Indian vendors will be required to manufacture the tanks with over 60 per cent indigenous content, and major companies like Bharat Forge and Larsen & Toubro are expected to participate in the tender.

The Indian Army aims to complete the FRCV project in phases, with approximately 600 tanks being built in each phase. Additionally, the Army is expected to propose acquiring around 100 BMP-2 infantry combat vehicles during the high-level meeting. The overall FRCV project is likely to cost over Rs 50,000 crore, aimed at modernising the force’s Armoured Regiments.

(With ANI Inputs)