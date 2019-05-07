Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attacks Mamata Banerjee, says West Bengal CM is violating democracy: Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday accused Mamata Banerjee of violating the democracy in West Bengal. Defence Minister also attacked Congress for raking Rafale deal. She said that before criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi-led party should talk about AgustaWestland scandal.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attacks Mamata Banerjee: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the violence that took place in the Trinamool Congress-ruled state during the past phases of Lok Sabha elections. Addressing an election rally in the state, senior BJP leader said that in spite of the Central forces coming and assuring the electorate that their presence would make a difference, Didi’s syndicate morcha people are all over the place.

Sitharaman said that Mamata is screaming about democracy but at the same time she is not only violating it but also destroying it in the state. BJP leader asserted that voters would be scared to cast their ballots if the situation remains the same.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Kolkata:In spite of central forces coming&assuring the voters that their presence will make a difference Didi's syndicate morcha people are all over the place.Mamata Banerjee screams about democracy,she is the one who is violating democracy. pic.twitter.com/MAU2KXD4Ur — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2019

She asked Mamata to protect the people of the state and accused her of spreading violence. BJP leader also said that TMC chief has problems if people chant Jai Sri Ram.

Reports also quoted Nirmala as having said that people of the country only trust PM Modi as he believes in performing his duties. Commenting on the recent Cyclone Fani that devasted Odisha, Defence Minister said that PM Modi did the same during the storm.

Slamming Mamata for not receiving calls of PM Modi’s calls during the storm, Defence Minister said that despite differences, the prime minister called Mamata and offered help but she did not receive the calls adding that later TMC chief lied to people, saying she did not get calls.

Defence Minister also attacked Congress for raking Rafale deal in the ongoing elections. She said that before criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi-led party should talk about AgustaWestland scandal that surfaced during the rule of Congress-led UPA government.

Earlier, the TMC chief targetted PM Modi during an election gathering in Bishnupur. She asked BJP’s prime ministerial candidate he keeps chanting Jai Shri Ram but he has not built a single Ram Temple in the country.

