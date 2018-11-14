An 18-year-old athlete, identified as Parvinder Chaudhary, has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside his hostel room in athletics academy at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, ANI reported on Wednesday. The athlete took the extreme step after an argument on phone with his father on Tuesday morning, a Sports Authority of India (SAI) official told news agency ANI.

An 18-year-old athlete, identified as Parvinder Chaudhary, has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside his hostel room in athletics academy at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, ANI reported on Wednesday. The athlete took the extreme step after an argument on phone with his father on Tuesday morning, a Sports Authority of India (SAI) official told news agency ANI. Speaking on the issue, the SAI official said that he was told, apparently by his juniors, that the deceased had an argument on phone with his father in the morning yesterday.

However, the police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the athlete’s suicide as the officials are still investigating the matter. In a similar incident reported from the national capital on Wednesday, a 34-year-old man, identified as Gaurav Goyal, committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan of his house in outer Delhi’s Mianwali Nagar, reports said.

The police have recovered a suicide note from the spot in which the deceased has accused his in-laws of allegedly forcing him to stay with them and also keeping him away from his eight-year-old son, a senior police official said. He allegedly took this extreme step on October 31. The national capital police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started its investigation into the matter.

There has been an increase in the rates of suicide in the country over the years, particularly in the under 30 age group. Statistics have revealed that majority of suicides (37.8%) in recent years were committed by people below the age of 30 years.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More