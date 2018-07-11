Nearly 26 students fell ill after consuming mid-day meal at a state government school in Delhi's Narela, according to an ANI report. The students have been hospitalised for treatment.

According to reports, the students have claimed that mid-day meal served in the school had a lizard in it. The incident reported days nearly two months after 20 students fell ill after consuming breakfast in a Noida school.

Delhi: 26 students fall ill after consuming mid day meal at a State Government school in Narela. — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2018

